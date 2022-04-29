Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Arthur Mourgue's try and five goals earned him an individual 14-point haul

Betfred Super League Catalans (22) 44 Tries: Laguerre 3, Bousquet, Pearce, May, Mourgue, Whitley Goals: Mourgue 5, Laguerre Castleford (6) 12 Tries: O'Brien, Qareqare Goals: O'Brien 2

Catalans Dragons secured their third Super League win in four matches as they ran in eight tries to see off Castleford Tigers in Perpignan.

Centre Mathieu Laguerre led the way with a hat-trick for the hosts.

But Julian Bousquet, Mitchell Pearce, Tyrone May, Arthur Mourgue and Matt Whitley all crossed the whitewash too.

All Lee Radford's Cas had to offer in response was a try in each half for Gareth O'Brien and young winger Jason Qareqare, for the second week running.

While Castleford were missing injured scrum-half Danny Richardson and full-back Niall Evalds, Catalans were without five key injured players - Sam Tomkins, Josh Drinkwater, Mike McMeeken, Dean Whare and Samisoni Langi and the suspended NRL-bound Joe Chan.

But Drinkwater's replacement May, was at the heart of everything for Catalans, combining brilliantly with his fellow Australian Pearce.

France prop Bousquet got things going on his return after eight weeks recovering from a broken arm when he touched down by the posts in the 10th minute, allowing full-back Mourgue the chance to add the first of five conversions.

May then split the Tigers' defence to put Pearce over nine minutes later before the Samoa international scrum-half shrugged off three tacklers to score himself.

O'Brien quickly hit back with a breakaway try which he converted himself before Laguerre forced his way over five minutes from the interval to make it 22-6.

But Catalans took just four minutes to add to their score when May delayed a pass for Mourgue to score, to which the full-back added the conversion himself.

Second-rower Whitley was next to score for the hosts from another clever May pass in the 53rd minute before May kicked over the Tigers defence to set up Laguerre's second try.

Cas scored again when centre Mahe Fonua's interception and 40-metre sprint set up teenage flier Qareqare - but Laguerre had the last word from Pearce's kick through.

Catalans: Mourgue; Davies, Romano, Laguerre, Yaha; Pearce, May; Bousquet, McIlorum, Napa, Jullien, Whitley, Garcia.

Interchanges: Seguier, Goudemand, Dezaria, Kasiano.

Castleford: Clare; Olpherts, Mamo, Fonua, Qaraqare; O'Brien, Trueman; Watts, McShane, Griffin, Edwards, Lawler, Westerman.

Interchanges: Milner, Massey, Smith, Martin.

Referee: Liam Moore (RFL).