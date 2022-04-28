Super League: Wakefield Trinity 12-14 Huddersfield Giants
|Betfred Super League
|Wakefield (12) 12
|Tries: Lyne, Murphy Goals: Lino 2
|Huddersfield (6) 14
|Tries: McQueen, Yates, Leutele Goals: Russell
Huddersfield Giants fought back from behind to beat Wakefield Trinity.
Reece Lyne gave the home side the lead before Chris McQueen got the Giants on the scoreboard.
A superb try after the hooter from Lewis Murphy helped Trinity take a 12-6 lead into the break.
However, Luke Yates' score closed the gap after the break before Ricky Leutele dotted down from a Theo Fages' grubber kick as Giants claimed a first victory at Wakefield since 2015.
More to follow.
Wakefield: Jowitt, Murphy, Lyne, Hall, Johnstone, Miller, Lino, Tanginoa, Bowes, Arona, Ashurst, Pitts Batchelor.
Interchanges: Fifita, Whitbread, Kay, Crowther.
Huddersfield: Golding, Senior, Leutele, Cudjoe, Wardle, Russell, Fages, Yates, McQueen, Ashworth, Wilson, Levi, English.
Interchanges: Lawrence, Greenwood, Jones, Trout.
Referee: T Grant.