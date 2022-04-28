Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ricky Leutele's try won the match for Giants

Betfred Super League Wakefield (12) 12 Tries: Lyne, Murphy Goals: Lino 2 Huddersfield (6) 14 Tries: McQueen, Yates, Leutele Goals: Russell

Huddersfield Giants fought back from behind to beat Wakefield Trinity.

Reece Lyne gave the home side the lead before Chris McQueen got the Giants on the scoreboard.

A superb try after the hooter from Lewis Murphy helped Trinity take a 12-6 lead into the break.

However, Luke Yates' score closed the gap after the break before Ricky Leutele dotted down from a Theo Fages' grubber kick as Giants claimed a first victory at Wakefield since 2015.

Wakefield: Jowitt, Murphy, Lyne, Hall, Johnstone, Miller, Lino, Tanginoa, Bowes, Arona, Ashurst, Pitts Batchelor.

Interchanges: Fifita, Whitbread, Kay, Crowther.

Huddersfield: Golding, Senior, Leutele, Cudjoe, Wardle, Russell, Fages, Yates, McQueen, Ashworth, Wilson, Levi, English.

Interchanges: Lawrence, Greenwood, Jones, Trout.

Referee: T Grant.