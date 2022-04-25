Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Kane Linnett played for Sydney Roosters and North Queensland Cowboys in the NRL

Hull KR could be without Scotland back-rower Kane Linnett for about 12 weeks with a bicep tear, head coach Tony Smith has confirmed.

The 33-year-old has scored 29 tries in 82 games for the Robins, including two in nine this term, since since his 2019 move from North Queensland Cowboys.

Linnett has been a key figure in Rovers' left-edge attack along with Shaun Kenny-Dowall and Ryan Hall.

"He's seeing a consultant on Wednesday," Smith said of the injury.

"It's not looking great, and any game he misses is an important one, but he won't dwell on it.

"It's disappointing for him and the club, but we'll get him ready for the back end of the year when he can give us some fresh legs."

Shellharbour-born Linnett has six caps for Scotland, who he could represent at this autumn's World Cup, along with club team-mate Lachlan Coote who he also won the NRL title with at the Cowboys.