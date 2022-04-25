Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

John Kear enjoyed a special win over Leeds with Bradford in the 2019 Challenge Cup

Championship side Bradford Bulls have parted company with head coach John Kear by "mutual consent".

The 67-year-old took charge at Odsal in 2018, and guided the club back to the Championship in his first season in charge with promotion from League One.

He took the Bulls to the 2019 Challenge Cup quarter-finals with victory over Leeds, and led them to the play-offs with a fifth-place finish in 2021.

"I feel that this move is the best one to take the club forward," Kear said. external-link

"I have enjoyed my time at Bradford, and should like to thank all concerned, especially the performance staff and players for their support."

Kear, who will remain in the game as head coach of Wales leading into this autumn's World Cup, is a two-time Challenge Cup winner with Sheffield Eagles and Hull FC respectively.

He leaves Bradford ninth in the Championship after nine matches.