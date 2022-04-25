Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Zak Hardaker won the treble and was named Man of Steel in 2015

Leeds Rhinos have re-signed England and former Man of Steel full-back Zak Hardaker on a deal until the end of the Super League season.

The 30-year-old was released by Wigan last week and has linked back up with Rhinos, for whom he scored 67 tries in 155 appearances between 2011 and 2017.

Hardaker won three Grand Finals at Headingley, as well as two Challenge Cups and the 2015 player of the year.

"We have had to move quickly," Leeds chief executive Gary Hetherington said.

"Unfortunately, we have suffered injuries to our backline with Liam Sutcliffe and Tom Briscoe the latest to join that list during Friday night's win over Toulouse.

"Centre and full-back, in particular, are areas where we have long-term injuries to Harry Newman and Jack Walker, and Zak will provide experienced cover in both these positions."

Hardaker, who joined Leeds from Featherstone in 2011, left Rhinos after a loan spell in the National Rugby League in Australia with Penrith to join Castleford.

He helped the Tigers to a first Grand Final, which he missed because of a failed drugs test.

After serving a 14-month ban, Hardaker was taken in by Wigan, who then helped him through a drink-driving suspension to return to competitive rugby league.

Hardaker was part of a Wigan side that made it to the 2020 Grand Final before losing to St Helens, and made a shift from full-back to the centres.

However, after being stood down for "failing to meet expected standards" for the derby with St Helens, and requesting a move back to Yorkshire, his time at Wigan ended with release.

"The way I left Wigan wasn't the way I wanted to leave the club but I would like to thank everyone there for the opportunity to play for Wigan," Hardaker told the Leeds Rhinos website. external-link

"This started last year when I wanted to get a chance to come home back to Yorkshire with my family. I have got that opportunity thankfully with Leeds and I can't wait to play in those Friday night games in front of a packed South Stand again.

"It is definitely a case of 'you don't realise what you've got until it's gone' and I think I let my time at the Rhinos the first time pass me by."