Challenge Cup: St Helens' James Bell and Huddersfield's Jack Cogger suspended for semis

Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jack Cogger and James Bell
Jack Cogger and James Bell will miss their sides' respective Challenge Cup semi-finals on 7 May
Betfred Challenge Cup men's semi-finals
Venue: Elland Road, Leeds Date: Saturday, 7 May Kick-off: Wigan v St Helens: 14:30 BST, Huddersfield v Hull KR 17:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One and BBC Two, 5 live sports extra and BBC local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

St Helens back-rower James Bell and Huddersfield half-back Jack Cogger will miss their Challenge Cup semi-finals, against Wigan and Hull KR respectively, through suspension.

Bell, 27, was banned for two games for a late hit on Gareth O'Brien in Friday's defeat by Castleford Tigers.

Cogger, 24, received a two-game penalty notice for other contrary behaviour in Saturday's loss to Warrington.

He was handed the ban for sliding in with the knees as Josh Thewlis scored.

Fellow Giants team-mates Tui Lolohea and Chris Hill have received one-game suspensions from the match review panel, for tripping and dangerous contact respectively.

Hull FC half-back Josh Reynolds has received a one-game penalty notice for intentionally standing on an opponent in Sunday's win over Catalans, whose captain Ben Garcia has escaped a ban despite a Grade A high tackle charge.

