Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jake Connor's kicking proved to be the difference in a close game

Betfred Super League Hull FC (14) 14 Tries: Lane, Satae Goals: Connor 3 Catalans Dragons (4) 8 Tries: Yaha, Pearce

Hull FC held out to beat Catalans Dragons and record their fourth successive home Super League win.

Tries from Jordan Lane and Chris Satae helped the home side into a 14-4 half-time lead.

Catalans, who got on the scoreboard in the first half through Fouad Yaha, reduced the deficit when Mitchell Pearce held off two tacklers to get the ball down on the line.

But the hosts stood strong in the final 10 minutes to move up to fourth place.

It was a tough, physical game for both teams, coming off the back of the busy Easter period.

The Black and Whites put the first points on the board when Lane made the most of some very lax defending to run in almost unchallenged but Yaha collected Josh Drinkwater's brilliant grubber kick to become Les Dracs' record Super League try scorer with 88.

Satae crashed over from close in from a pass from Danny Houghton, who was making his 400th appearance, and Jake Connor then kicked a penalty from long range to give the home side breathing room going into the interval.

It took until the 27th minute of the second half for the first points to be scored as Connor dropped a high ball to force a drop out and Pearce eventually capitalised to give Steve McNamara's men hope of a late fightback.

Dragons had some opportunities to put pressure on the home side but a combination of great defence and some poor options taken in attack meant they fell to defeat despite Hull FC not registering a point in the second half.

Hull FC: Connor, McIntosh, Tuimavave, Vulikijapani, Shaul, Reynolds, Lovadua, Sao, Houghton, Evans, Ma'u, Lane, Fash.

Interchanges: Brown, Johnstone, Satae, Taylor.

Catalans Dragons: Mourgue, Davies, May, Laguerre, Yaha, Pearce, Drinkwater, Garcia, Jullien, Whitley, Dudson, Napa, McIlorum

Interchanges: Da Costa, Goudemand, Seguier, Kasiano.