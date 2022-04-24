Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Australian Courtney Winfield-Hill could feature for England in this year's World Cup after qualifying under residency rules

Leeds Rhinos held out to beat York City Knights 28-26 and reach the Women's Challenge Cup final.

The Rhinos fell 12-4 behind early on but scored 16 unanswered points to lead 20-12 at the break, with Chloe Kerrigan scoring two tries.

York twice levelled the scores after the interval but Courtney Winfield-Hill's penalty won it for Leeds.

They will now face the winner of the second semi-final between last season's winners St Helens and Featherstone.

There was late drama at the Halliwell Jones Stadium when York, beaten finalists in 2021, thought they had re-taken the lead with five minutes to go only for England international Tamzin Renouf's try to be ruled out for a forward pass.

The final will be played as part of a triple-header alongside the men's Challenge Cup semi-finals on Saturday, 7 May at Elland Road, Leeds.