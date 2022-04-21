Elliott Minchella missed most of last season due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury

Hull KR back-rower Elliot Minchella has signed a new four-year deal to remain with the Super League club until the end of 2026.

The 26-year-old joined the club from Bradford Bulls in 2020 and made 16 appearances during his first season.

However, he suffered a serious knee injury early in the 2021 campaign which ruled him out for most of last term.

"I love it here. I'm very happy to commit for the next four years, it's an exciting time at the club," he said.

"I'm looking forward to the future and we're going to have a new coach. We all rip in and buy in now and we'll all do the same for the next man in charge."