Close menu

Innes Senior: Huddersfield Giants outside back extends deal until 2024

Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Innes Senior
Innes Senior has scored one try in nine Super League appearances this year

Huddersfield Giants outside back Innes Senior has extended his contract until the end of the 2024 season.

The 21-year-old has been ever-present for the Giants in Super League this season.

Senior came through the club's academy alongside his twin brother Louis and made his debut aged 17.

"He has been exceptional this season and we're looking forward to seeing how he progresses," head coach Ian Watson told the club website.external-link

Top Stories

Featured