Andre Savelio joined Hull FC from Brisbane Broncos in 2019

Hull FC forward Andre Savelio will miss the rest of the 2022 Super League season after sustaining a serious knee injury in their defeat by Hull KR.

The 27-year-old picked up an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the defeat on Good Friday.

It is the second time he has injured his ACL, after suffering the injury in his first and only appearance during his short stint with Brisbane Broncos.

He joins Joe Cator in missing the rest of the season due to injury.

Cator suffered a rupture of his Achilles tendon in their win against Leeds on 10 March, the same injury that also prematurely ended his 2021 campaign last August.

Injured duo Josh Griffin and Adam Swift are set for four weeks out with an ankle injury and foot injury respectively.

Prop forward Scott Taylor could make his first appearance of the season when they take on Catalans, but the Black and Whites will be without Luke Gale as he serves a two-game ban for a Grade B Trip.

After his 2021 season ended early due to injury, and a further setback due to a foot injury in pre-season training, Taylor is in line to feature in Sunday's fixture.