Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Josh Thewlis' hat-trick from full-back helped Wire to a big win

Betfred Super League Warrington (18) 32 Tries: Thewlis 3, King, Wrench, Currie Goals: Dean 4 Huddersfield (4) 10 Tries: I. Senior, Yates Goal: Russell

Josh Thewlis scored a hat-trick as Warrington outplayed Huddersfield with an impressive home performance in Super League against high-flying visitors.

Ian Watson's Giants were off-colour and slumped to back-to-back losses for the first time in 2022, with only Innes Senior and Luke Yates tries to cheer.

Thewlis scored his first two tries in the opening 40, along with a score from Toby King for Daryl Powell's side.

Connor Wrench, Thewlis and Currie all crossed after the break for the Wire.

More to follow.

Warrington: Thewlis; Charnley, Wrench, King, Ashton; Mata'utia, Dean; Mulhern, Clark, Cooper, Currie, Holmes, Davis

Interchanges: Philbin, Bullock, Walker, Magoulias

Huddersfield: Lolohea; I. Senior, Leutele, Wardle, McGillvary; Russell, Cogger; Wilson, Levi, Hill, McQueen, Jones, Yates

Interchanges: Lawrence, Ashworth, Greenwood, Golding

Referee: R. Hicks.