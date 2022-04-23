Super League: Warrington Wolves 32-10 Huddersfield Giants - Thewlis scores treble
|Betfred Super League
|Warrington (18) 32
|Tries: Thewlis 3, King, Wrench, Currie Goals: Dean 4
|Huddersfield (4) 10
|Tries: I. Senior, Yates Goal: Russell
Josh Thewlis scored a hat-trick as Warrington outplayed Huddersfield with an impressive home performance in Super League against high-flying visitors.
Ian Watson's Giants were off-colour and slumped to back-to-back losses for the first time in 2022, with only Innes Senior and Luke Yates tries to cheer.
Thewlis scored his first two tries in the opening 40, along with a score from Toby King for Daryl Powell's side.
Connor Wrench, Thewlis and Currie all crossed after the break for the Wire.
More to follow.
Warrington: Thewlis; Charnley, Wrench, King, Ashton; Mata'utia, Dean; Mulhern, Clark, Cooper, Currie, Holmes, Davis
Interchanges: Philbin, Bullock, Walker, Magoulias
Huddersfield: Lolohea; I. Senior, Leutele, Wardle, McGillvary; Russell, Cogger; Wilson, Levi, Hill, McQueen, Jones, Yates
Interchanges: Lawrence, Ashworth, Greenwood, Golding
Referee: R. Hicks.