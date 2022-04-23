Super League: Hull KR 32-10 Wakefield Trinity - Coote inspires impressive win
|Betfred Super League
|Hull KR (16) 32
|Tries: Linnett 2, Coote, Kenny-Dowall, Ryan 2, Hall Goals: Coote 2
|Wakefield (0) 10
|Tries: Miller, Murphy Goals: Lino
Lachlan Coote helped Hull KR to a sixth straight win, their best run since 2009, with victory over Wakefield.
Rovers took advantage of the wind and a dominant left-edge to move to an 16-0 half-time lead, with Kane Linnett, Coote and Shaun Kenny-Dowall scoring.
Ethan Ryan added to the lead after the break with a double, but Jacob Miller responded with Trinity's first try.
Lewis Murphy reduced arrears further but Ryan Hall and Linnett scores put the game beyond doubt for the Robins.
More to follow.
Hull KR: Coote; Ryan, Crooks, Kenny-Dowall, Hall; Milnes, Abdull; Storton, Litten, King, Hadley, Linnett, Minchella
Interchanges: Vete, Sims, Keinhorst, Richards
Wakefield: Jowitt; Murphy, Lyne, Hall, Johnstone; Miller, Lino; Tanginoa, Walker, Arona, Ashurst, Pitts, Batchelor
Interchanges: Kay, Aydin, Battye, Crowther
Referee: L. Moore.