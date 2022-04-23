Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Lachlan Coote scored a try and helped create others in an impressive display for Rovers

Betfred Super League Hull KR (16) 32 Tries: Linnett 2, Coote, Kenny-Dowall, Ryan 2, Hall Goals: Coote 2 Wakefield (0) 10 Tries: Miller, Murphy Goals: Lino

Lachlan Coote helped Hull KR to a sixth straight win, their best run since 2009, with victory over Wakefield.

Rovers took advantage of the wind and a dominant left-edge to move to an 16-0 half-time lead, with Kane Linnett, Coote and Shaun Kenny-Dowall scoring.

Ethan Ryan added to the lead after the break with a double, but Jacob Miller responded with Trinity's first try.

Lewis Murphy reduced arrears further but Ryan Hall and Linnett scores put the game beyond doubt for the Robins.

More to follow.

Hull KR: Coote; Ryan, Crooks, Kenny-Dowall, Hall; Milnes, Abdull; Storton, Litten, King, Hadley, Linnett, Minchella

Interchanges: Vete, Sims, Keinhorst, Richards

Wakefield: Jowitt; Murphy, Lyne, Hall, Johnstone; Miller, Lino; Tanginoa, Walker, Arona, Ashurst, Pitts, Batchelor

Interchanges: Kay, Aydin, Battye, Crowther

Referee: L. Moore.