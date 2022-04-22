Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Derrell Olpherts bagged two of Castleford's six tries against the reigning champions

Betfred Super League Castleford (14) 30 Tries: Olpherts 2, Qareqare, Trueman, Westerman, Fonua Goals: McShane 3 St Helens (0) 10 Tries: Sambou, Bell Goals: Martyn

Leaders St Helens slipped to their second defeat of the season as a much changed young team of seven debutants shipped six tries at Castleford.

Cas led 14-0 at the break after teenage winger Jason Qareqare's first-minute touchline score was followed by tries for Derrell Olpherts and Jake Trueman.

Olpherts, Joe Westerman and Mahe Fonua added three more after the break.

But the Saints stand-ins showed a lot of heart and were cheered by quickfire tries for Jumah Sambou and James Bell.

More to follow.

Castleford: Clare; Olpherts, Mamo, Fonua, Qaraqare; Trueman, O'Brien; Griffin, McShane, Watts, Lawler, Edwards, Westerman.

Interchanges: Milner, Massey, Smith, Martin.

St Helens: Bennison; Sambou, Simm, Hill, Martyn; Davies, Moss; Amor, Lussick, Norman, Royle, Bell, Wingfield.

Interchanges: Baxter, Pemberton, Delaney, Buckley.

Referee: Jack Smith.