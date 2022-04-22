Super League: Castleford Tigers 30-10 St Helens - Cas too good for Saints youngsters
|Betfred Super League
|Castleford (14) 30
|Tries: Olpherts 2, Qareqare, Trueman, Westerman, Fonua Goals: McShane 3
|St Helens (0) 10
|Tries: Sambou, Bell Goals: Martyn
Leaders St Helens slipped to their second defeat of the season as a much changed young team of seven debutants shipped six tries at Castleford.
Cas led 14-0 at the break after teenage winger Jason Qareqare's first-minute touchline score was followed by tries for Derrell Olpherts and Jake Trueman.
Olpherts, Joe Westerman and Mahe Fonua added three more after the break.
But the Saints stand-ins showed a lot of heart and were cheered by quickfire tries for Jumah Sambou and James Bell.
More to follow.
Castleford: Clare; Olpherts, Mamo, Fonua, Qaraqare; Trueman, O'Brien; Griffin, McShane, Watts, Lawler, Edwards, Westerman.
Interchanges: Milner, Massey, Smith, Martin.
St Helens: Bennison; Sambou, Simm, Hill, Martyn; Davies, Moss; Amor, Lussick, Norman, Royle, Bell, Wingfield.
Interchanges: Baxter, Pemberton, Delaney, Buckley.
Referee: Jack Smith.