Tony Smith made it 500 games in his coaching career with the win over Toulouse on Easter Monday

Tony Smith has confirmed he will step down as head coach of Hull KR at the end of the current Super League season.

The 55-year-old Australian has been with the Robins since 2019, and took the club to within 80 minutes of the Grand Final in the 2021 season.

Smith's three-year deal will expire at the end of the current campaign, with Rovers into the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup and sixth in the league.

"I won't be coaching at Hull KR beyond the end of this year," he said.

Smith recently took charge of his 500th game, leading Rovers to a 28-24 win over Toulouse in France on Easter Monday.

He told the media at Wednesday's press conference: "I'm going to step aside and hand it over to the next person to pick up the banner and carry it strongly.

"It saddens me to say it, but I think it's the best thing for the organisation. I've really enjoyed coaching this special group of players."

Smith has, however, stated he will not be returning to former club Leeds.

Since hanging up his boots as a player at Workington in 1996 and moving into coaching, he has been one of the most successful bosses in the game.

He helped Huddersfield into the Super League before winning Leeds' first title in the summer era in 2004.

Following a stint as head coach of Great Britain and then England, he returned to the club game and established Warrington as a major force with three Challenge Cup wins, and Grand Final appearances in 2012, 2013 and 2016 that all ended in defeat.