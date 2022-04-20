Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tony Smith made it 500 games in his coaching career with the win over Toulouse on Easter Monday

Tony Smith has confirmed he will step down as head coach of Hull KR at the end of the current Super League season.

The 55-year-old has been with the Robins since 2019, and took the club to within 80 minutes of the Grand Final in the 2021 season.

His three-year deal will expire at the end of the current campaign, with Rovers into the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup and sixth in the league.

"I won't be coaching at Hull KR beyond the end of this year," Smith said.

He told the media at Wednesday's press conference: "I'm going to step aside and hand it over to the next person to pick up the banner and carry it strongly.

"It saddens me to say it but I think it's the best thing for the organisation. I've really enjoyed coaching this special group of players."

Smith has however stated he will not be returning to former club Leeds.

Since hanging up his boots as a player at Workington and moving into coaching, Smith has been one of the most successful bosses in the game.

He helped Huddersfield into the Super League before winning Leeds' first title in the summer era in 2004.

Following a stint as head coach of Great Britain and then England, he returned to the club game and established Warrington as a major force with three Challenge Cup wins and a clutch of Grand Final appearances.

He recently took charge of his 500th game, leading Rovers to a 28-24 win over Toulouse in France on Easter Monday.