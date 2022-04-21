Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Sam Powell has been ever-present in Super League for Wigan so far this season

Wigan Warriors hooker Sam Powell has been banned for six matches.

The 29-year-old was found guilty of a Grade E charge of dangerous contact in their defeat by St Helens last Friday.

Meanwhile, Hull FC prop Brad Fash has been cleared of biting Hull KR forward Elliot Minchella's finger.

"The tribunal is not satisfied to the relatively high standard of proof that is required to secure a conviction for this sort of serious allegation," the RFL said in a statement. external-link

"Each of the two players here - Minchella and Fash - gave fair and credible evidence. Neither one of them could be said to be untruthful.

"Minchella felt that he had been bitten and that was a genuine reaction to the coming together of his hand and Fash's face. Fash's evidence that he did not, nor would he, bite Minchella or any other player was also very credible."