Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Hull climbed to fifth in Super League with their fifth win in nine games this season

Betfred Super League Hull (12) 18 Tries: Shaul, Fash, Ma'u Goals: Gale 3 Warrington (12) 16 Tries: Ashton 2, D Clark Goals: Ratchford, Widdop

Warrington lost for the sixth time in seven games as they had hopes of victory snatched away at Hull by Manu Mau's controversial late try.

Hull and Wire went in all-square at the break after home tries from Jamie Shaul and Brad Fash cancelled out scores from Matty Ashton and Daryl Clark.

Ashton's second try late on looked to have won it for Wire.

But Mau got over with the final play and although the grounding was unclear, referee Chris Kendall allowed it.

More to follow.

Hull: Connor; Shaul, Tuimavave, Wynne, McIntosh; Lovodua, Gale; Sao, Johnstone, Bowden, Ma'u, Lane, Fash.

Interchanges: Brown, Evans, Satae, Vulikijapani.

Warrington: Thewlis; Charnley, Mata'utia, King, Ashton; Widdop, Ratchford; Mulhern, D Clark, Cooper, Currie, Hughes, J Clark.

Interchanges: Philbin, Bullock, Walker, Longstaff.

Sin-bin: Currie (12).

Referee: Chris Kendall.