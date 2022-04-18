Super League: Wigan 54-10 Wakefield - French double helps Warriors crush Trinity
|Betfred Super League
|Wigan (24) 54
|Tries: French 2, Field 2, Singleton 2, Miski, Smith, Cust Goals: Smith 9
|Wakefield (4) 10
|Tries: Minns, Miller Goals: Lino
Wigan put their Good Friday derby defeat at Premiership leaders St Helens behind them as they ran in nine tries to thrash Wakefield Trinity.
Australian backs Bevan French and Jai Field, and former Leeds forward Brad Singleton all scored two tries each.
Winger Abbas Miski and half-backs Harry Smith, who kicked all nine conversions, and Cade Cust crossed as well.
Wakefield managed just a try in each half from winger Thomas Minns and half-back Jacob Miller.
Wigan topped 50 points for the first time since beating Leigh last August.
More to follow.
Wigan: Field; Miski, Halsall, Bibby, French; Cust, Smith; Byrne, Powell, Singleton, Farrell, Bateman, Smithies.
Interchanges: Mago, Ellis, Havard, Shorrocks.
Wakefield: Gaskell; Murphy, Lyne, Hall, Minns; Miller, Lino; Battye, Kay, Aydin, Tanginoa, Adebiyi, Batchelor.
Interchanges: Ashurst, Pitts, Walker, Shaw.
Referee: Jack Smith.