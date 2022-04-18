Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Bevan French had not scored for Wigan since the Warriors won at Leigh 11 months ago

Betfred Super League Wigan (24) 54 Tries: French 2, Field 2, Singleton 2, Miski, Smith, Cust Goals: Smith 9 Wakefield (4) 10 Tries: Minns, Miller Goals: Lino

Wigan put their Good Friday derby defeat at Premiership leaders St Helens behind them as they ran in nine tries to thrash Wakefield Trinity.

Australian backs Bevan French and Jai Field, and former Leeds forward Brad Singleton all scored two tries each.

Winger Abbas Miski and half-backs Harry Smith, who kicked all nine conversions, and Cade Cust crossed as well.

Wakefield managed just a try in each half from winger Thomas Minns and half-back Jacob Miller.

Wigan topped 50 points for the first time since beating Leigh last August.

Wigan: Field; Miski, Halsall, Bibby, French; Cust, Smith; Byrne, Powell, Singleton, Farrell, Bateman, Smithies.

Interchanges: Mago, Ellis, Havard, Shorrocks.

Wakefield: Gaskell; Murphy, Lyne, Hall, Minns; Miller, Lino; Battye, Kay, Aydin, Tanginoa, Adebiyi, Batchelor.

Interchanges: Ashurst, Pitts, Walker, Shaw.

Referee: Jack Smith.