Champions St Helens have now won eight of their nine Super League games this season

Betfred Super League Huddersfield (8) 12 Tries: Golding, Lolohea Goals: Russell 2 St Helens (8) 24 Tries: Bennison, Percival, Batchelor, Lomax Goals: Makinson 4

Super League champions St Helens needed three second-half tries as they twice let a lead slip before showing their class to win at Huddersfield.

After Ashton Goulding's try cancelled out Jon Bennison's opener for leaders Saints, it was 8-8 at the break.

But Mark Percival, Joe Batchelor and Jonny Lomax crossed, with four Tommy Makinson kicks, to send Saints clear.

Tui Lolohea kept the Giants in it with an interception try, but Oliver Russell could not add to two first-half kicks.

Huddersfield: Lolohea; Golding, Cudjoe, I Senior, L Senior; Russell, Cogger; Greenwood, O'Brien, Wilson, Jones, Ashworth, Lawrence.

Interchanges:Levi, Mason, Yates, Hewitt.

St Helens: Welsby; Makinson, Hurrell, Percival, Bennison; Lomax, Roby; Walmsley, Lussick, Lees, Batchelor, Sironen, Wingfield.

Interchanges: McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Pa'asi, Bell, Norman.

Referee: Tom Grant.