Mitchell Pearce's try helped Catalans pass 30 points for the first time this season

Betfred Super League Salford (6) 10 Tries: Cross, Sio Goal: Sneyd Catalans (18) 36 Tries: Laguerre, Davies, Pearce 2, Whitley, Kasiano Goals: Mourgue 6

Catalans kept pace with leaders St Helens as they cruised to their biggest win of the season at Salford.

Deon Cross gave the hosts an early lead, but tries from Matthieu Laguerre, Tom Davies and Mitchell Pearce gave Dragons an 18-6 half-time lead.

Matt Whitley powered away to add an interception try and Sam Kasiano added a fifth score inside the hour.

Ken Sio replied for Salford, but Pearce's second try - and six Arthur Mourgue goals - capped a 36-10 victory.

Salford: Brierley, Sio, Costello, Cross, Williams, Croft, Sneyd, Akauola, Ackers, Ormonroyd, Addy, Taylor, Luckley.

Interchanges: Vuniyayawa, Atkin, Johnson, Watkins.

Catalans: Napa, McIlorum, Goudemand, Whitley, Chan, Garcia, Drinkwater, Pearce, Yaha, Laguerre, May, Davies, Mourgue.

Interchanges: Da Costa, Seguier, Dezaria, Kasiano.

Sin-bin: Chan (39)

Referee: J. Child