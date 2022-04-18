Hull KR comeback sinks bottom side Toulouse

Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Hull KR have won their past five matches in all competitions

Betfred Super League Toulouse (12) 24 Tries: Albert, Garbutt, Marcon 2 Goals: Hankinson 4 Hull KR (0) 28 Tries: Hall 2, King, Abdull, Storton Goals: Dagger 4

Hull KR produced a fine comeback to beat bottom side Toulouse Olympique 28-24 in Super League.

Toulouse's Lucas Albert and Mitch Garbutt crossed in the first half, punishing some slack defending.

Ryan Hall brought Hull back into the game with two second-half tries either side of the hosts' Paul Marcon going over in the corner.

George King, Jordan Abdull and Matthew Storton all crossed for Hull KR, before Marcon scored a late consolation try.

Hull KR came into the fixture having won their past four matches in all competitions, including a dominant derby win over Hull FC last Friday.

But they looked jaded against a fired-up Toulouse outfit who moved into a 12-0 half-time lead.

The hosts, chasing just their second league win of the season, would have jumped off the bottom of the table had they won with Leeds Rhinos losing to Castleford Tigers.

In the second half though the Robins showed their quality, completing their turnaround through Abdull 18 minutes from time.

They were made to survive a late scare after Marcon crossed in the 78th minute, but they held on to continue their fine run of form.

Toulouse: Ashall-Bott, Bergal, Vaivai, Hankinson, Marcon, Gigot, Albert, Navarrete, Marion, Sangare, Dixon, Stefani, Puech.

Interchanges: Pelissier, Springer, Garbutt, Hansen.

Hull KR: Dagger, Ryan, Crooks, Kenny-Dowall, Hall, Milnes, Abdull, Storton, Litten, King, Hadley, Wood, Minchella.

Interchanges: Parcell, Sims, Keinhorst, Richards.

Referee: Aaron Moore