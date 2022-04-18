Close menu

Super League: Toulouse Olympique 24-28 Hull KR

Hull KR comeback sinks bottom side Toulouse
Betfred Super League
Toulouse (12) 24
Tries: Albert, Garbutt, Marcon 2 Goals: Hankinson 4
Hull KR (0) 28
Tries: Hall 2, King, Abdull, Storton Goals: Dagger 4

Hull KR produced a fine comeback to beat bottom side Toulouse Olympique 28-24 in Super League.

Toulouse's Lucas Albert and Mitch Garbutt crossed in the first half, punishing some slack defending.

Ryan Hall brought Hull back into the game with two second-half tries either side of the hosts' Paul Marcon going over in the corner.

George King, Jordan Abdull and Matthew Storton all crossed for Hull KR, before Marcon scored a late consolation try.

More to follow.

