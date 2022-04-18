Hull KR comeback sinks bottom side Toulouse

Super League: Toulouse Olympique 24-28 Hull KR
|Betfred Super League
|Toulouse (12) 24
|Tries: Albert, Garbutt, Marcon 2 Goals: Hankinson 4
|Hull KR (0) 28
|Tries: Hall 2, King, Abdull, Storton Goals: Dagger 4
Hull KR produced a fine comeback to beat bottom side Toulouse Olympique 28-24 in Super League.
Toulouse's Lucas Albert and Mitch Garbutt crossed in the first half, punishing some slack defending.
Ryan Hall brought Hull back into the game with two second-half tries either side of the hosts' Paul Marcon going over in the corner.
George King, Jordan Abdull and Matthew Storton all crossed for Hull KR, before Marcon scored a late consolation try.
