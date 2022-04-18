Hull KR comeback sinks bottom side Toulouse

Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Hull KR have won their past five matches in all competitions

Betfred Super League Toulouse (12) 24 Tries: Albert, Garbutt, Marcon 2 Goals: Hankinson 4 Hull KR (0) 28 Tries: Hall 2, King, Abdull, Storton Goals: Dagger 4

Hull KR produced a fine comeback to beat bottom side Toulouse Olympique 28-24 in Super League.

Toulouse's Lucas Albert and Mitch Garbutt crossed in the first half, punishing some slack defending.

Ryan Hall brought Hull back into the game with two second-half tries either side of the hosts' Paul Marcon going over in the corner.

George King, Jordan Abdull and Matthew Storton all crossed for Hull KR, before Marcon scored a late consolation try.

