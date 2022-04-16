Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Hull's Brad Fash (left) and Wigan's Sam Powell both ended up on the losing side in the Good Friday derby action

Hull prop Brad Fash and Wigan hooker Sam Powell both face lengthy bans following separate incidents in Good Friday's Super League programme.

Fash, 26, was charged with biting Hull KR forward Elliot Minchella's finger.

Powell, 29, who was sinbinned, has also been charged with a Grade E offence, for dangerous contact with the upper thigh of St Helens winger Jon Bennison.

Both offences are in the Grade E range of between four to eight games - and will be decided by a tribunal on Wednesday.

Saints also had centre Konrad Hurrell charged in the same game, leading to a two-game ban for a Grade B dangerous contact offence.

Three other players were banned for offences in Thursday's four Super League matches.

Leeds prop Zane Tetevano was given a two-game ban for a late hit on the passer in the 20-20 draw with Huddersfield.

And two players were banned following the first all-French Catalans Dragons-Toulouse clash.

Second-row Joe Chan, who was red carded at the time for a dangerous throw, has now also received a two-game suspension.

Toulouse prop Lucas Albert is also banned for two games after being found guilty of a Grade C dangerous contact.

None of the bans will come into effect until after the six Easter Monday matches,

The operational rules tribunal will decide on Wednesday on Powell and Fash - and any other appeals arising from the full round of Monday fixtures.