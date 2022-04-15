Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Lachlan Coote and Hull KR stepped up a gear in the second half to pummel rivals Hull

Betfred Super League Hull KR (4) 16 Tries: Hall, Coote 2 Goals: Coote 2 Hull FC (4) 4 Tries: Reynolds

Lachlan Coote scored twice in his first derby appearance to help Hull KR to victory over rivals Hull FC with a dominant second-half display.

It took 29 minutes for the first try to come amid the ferocity, as Ryan Hall touched down in the corner for Rovers, but Josh Reynolds replied instantly.

With the scores level at the break, Coote crossed after a harsh Hull knock-on call early in the second period.

He then finished off an Ethan Ryan break to seal a famous Robins win.

There was a further sour note for the visitors, as prop Brad Fash was reported to referee James Child by Elliot Minchella after he appeared to bite his finger.

Local band The Reytons played the two teams out and the grandchildren of Hull legend Johnny Whiteley brought out the match ball in a spinetingling atmosphere.

The bragging rights in this one had been with the black and white side - the west of the city - having won the past three meetings, but after a tight opening 40, it was all red and white after the break.

Errors punctuated the opening period, where the only real moments of quality were the two tries - Hall dabbing down a Coote kick and Reynolds racing in following a burst from Luke Gale and Josh Griffin's break.

It was expected that both sides would follow suit having switched around but Rovers instead grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck - to the delight of boss Tony Smith.

The dizzying array of angles seemed to bamboozle Hull's big forwards and on the back of that, Coote scythed through to score his first, and showed perfect support play to back up Ryan for the second.

Half-backs Jordan Abdull and Rowan Milnes, plus full-back Coote, got the kicking game right and denied the visitors' powerful pack the territory to influence.

With the lead assembled, the hosts were largely untroubled and a raucous support were able to cheer their side home.

Brett Hodgson's Airlie Birds lacked composure and quality, trying to force passes and not even the mercurial talent of Jake Connor or organisation of Gale had an impact, as attempts to push plays without dominance of the middle failed to produce.

Hull KR: Coote; Ryan, Kenny-Dowall, Wood, Hall; Milnes, Abdull; Maher, Parcell, King, Halton, Linnett, Minchella

Interchanges: Storton, Litten, Keinhorst, Richards

Hull FC: Connor; Swift, Tuimavave, Griffin, McIntosh; Reynolds, Gale; Sao, Houghton, Fash, Savelio, Ma'u, Lovodua

Interchanges: Satae, Lane, Evans, Brown

Referee: James Child