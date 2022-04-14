Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Matty Ashton scored a try in each half for Warrington

Betfred Super League Warrington (16) 32 Tries: King 3, Ashton 2, Philbin Goals: Ratchford 4 Salford (6) 18 Tries: Sio, Ackers, Brierley Goals: Sneyd 3

Toby King's hat-trick helped Warrington record a first win in five games in all competitions as they beat Salford at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

King scored his first two tries along with a Matty Ashton score in the opening 40 to open up a 16-6 lead, as Ken Sio got Salford off the mark.

Joe Philbin and Ashton tries extended the lead before Andy Ackers added another Salford score.

King got his treble before Ryan Brierley's late consolation.

Daryl Powell has endured a tough time since taking over at Warrington as he seeks to imprint his style on his new club, and this scoreline was a welcome boost.

Gareth Widdop kicked smartly out of hand to create chances for King, while Ashton finished spectacularly in the corner for one of his brace of scores.

Salford still have a handy cushion on Leeds and Toulouse below them but they have now lost their past three in Super League.

Warrington coach Daryl Powell:

"Though it's only one win it feels a little bit more than that. It was a real crucial game for us and eases the pressure a little bit.

"I thought there were some really positive signs and I thought we defended our try line pretty well against a side who can be really dangerous with the ball.

"So it was a real positive from a defensive perspective and a positive from a mentality perspective and gives us something to build from.

"It was great to hear the club song again and there's a real positive vibe around the changing room which is a starting point."

Salford coach Paul Rowley:

"They played with more energy than us from the start and it's a repetitive story.

"We do some really good things and score some fantastic tries and to be only 14 points away from Warrington at the end of that game is remarkable as we were second best in many areas.

"But it comes from our defence and we need more. It's a glaringly obvious problem that we keep shooting ourselves in the foot and if we can fix that up it will go a long way to getting us wins.

"We're more than good with the ball and outstanding with the skills we show but we don't get down there enough to put our opposition under fatigue."

Warrington: Thewlis; Charnley, Mata'utia, King, Ashton; Widdop, Ratchford; Mulhern, D. Clark, Cooper, Currie, Hughes, Magoulias

Interchanges: Philbin, Bullock, Walker, Longstaff

Salford: Brierley; Sio, Cross, Lafai, Burgess; Croft, Sneyd; Ormondroyd, Ackers, Vuniyayawa, Taylor, Lannon, Wells

Interchanges: Gerrard, Akauola, Addy, Atkin