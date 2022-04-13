Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Matty Ashton scored a try in each half for Warrington

Betfred Super League Warrington (16) 32 Tries: King 3, Ashton 2, Philbin Goals: Ratchford 4 Salford (6) 18 Tries: Sio, Ackers, Brierley Goals: Sneyd 3

Toby King's hat-trick helped Warrington record a first win in five games in all competitions as they beat Salford at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

King scored his first two tries along with a Matty Ashton score in the opening 40 to open up a 16-6 lead, as Ken Sio got Salford off the mark.

Joe Philbin and Ashton tries extended the lead before Andy Ackers added another Salford score.

King got his treble before Ryan Brierley's late consolation.

Daryl Powell has endured a tough time since taking over at Warrington as he seeks to imprint his style on his new club, and this scoreline was a welcome boost.

Gareth Widdop kicked smartly out of hand to create chances for King, while Ashton finished spectacularly in the corner for one of his brace of scores.

Salford still have a handy cushion on Leeds and Toulouse below them but they have now lost their past three in Super League.

Warrington: Thewlis; Charnley, Mata'utia, King, Ashton; Widdop, Ratchford; Mulhern, D. Clark, Cooper, Currie, Hughes, Magoulias

Interchanges: Philbin, Bullock, Walker, Longstaff

Salford: Brierley; Sio, Cross, Lafai, Burgess; Croft, Sneyd; Ormondroyd, Ackers, Vuniyayawa, Taylor, Lannon, Wells

Interchanges: Gerrard, Akauola, Addy, Atkin