By Matt Newsum BBC Sport at the Be Well Support Stadium

Mahe Fonua's try got the ball rolling for Castleford

Betfred Super League Wakefield (0) 4 Try: Kay Castleford (14) 34 Tries: Fonua, Matagi, Edwards, McShane, Eden Goals: O'Brien 7

Castleford Tigers made it 17 straight derby wins with a thrashing of an off-colour Wakefield Trinity in a West Yorkshire encounter.

The Tigers built a 14-0 half-time lead with tries from Mahe Fonua and Suaia Matagi, as Trinity failed to get out of the blocks at all.

Kenny Edwards, Paul McShane and Greg Eden, for his 100th Tigers try, added the gloss to a dominant performance.

Liam Kay's score ensured Wakefield avoided a nilling on home turf.

Wakefield: Jowitt; Kay, Lyne, Hall, Johnstone; Gaskell, Lino; Arona, Hood, Tanginoa, Ashurst, Pitts, Crowther

Interchanges: Bowes, Whitbread, Adebiyi, Battye

Castleford: Evalds; Olpherts, Mamo, Fonua, Eden; Trueman, O'Brien; Watts, McShane, Griffin, Edwards, Milner, Westerman

Interchanges: Massey, Sutcliffe, Smith, Matagi

Referee: Chris Kendall