Super League: Wakefield Trinity 4-34 Castleford Tigers
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
|Betfred Super League
|Wakefield (0) 4
|Try: Kay
|Castleford (14) 34
|Tries: Fonua, Matagi, Edwards, McShane, Eden Goals: O'Brien 7
Castleford Tigers made it 17 straight derby wins with a thrashing of an off-colour Wakefield Trinity in a West Yorkshire encounter.
The Tigers built a 14-0 half-time lead with tries from Mahe Fonua and Suaia Matagi, as Trinity failed to get out of the blocks at all.
Kenny Edwards, Paul McShane and Greg Eden, for his 100th Tigers try, added the gloss to a dominant performance.
Liam Kay's score ensured Wakefield avoided a nilling on home turf.
More to follow.
Wakefield: Jowitt; Kay, Lyne, Hall, Johnstone; Gaskell, Lino; Arona, Hood, Tanginoa, Ashurst, Pitts, Crowther
Interchanges: Bowes, Whitbread, Adebiyi, Battye
Castleford: Evalds; Olpherts, Mamo, Fonua, Eden; Trueman, O'Brien; Watts, McShane, Griffin, Edwards, Milner, Westerman
Interchanges: Massey, Sutcliffe, Smith, Matagi
Referee: Chris Kendall