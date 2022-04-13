By Matt Newsum BBC Sport at the Be Well Support Stadium

Mahe Fonua's try got the ball rolling for Castleford

Betfred Super League Wakefield (0) 4 Try: Kay Castleford (14) 34 Tries: Fonua, Matagi, Edwards, McShane, Eden Goals: O'Brien 7

Castleford Tigers made it 17 straight derby wins with a thrashing of an off-colour Wakefield Trinity in a West Yorkshire encounter.

The Tigers built a 14-0 half-time lead with tries from Mahe Fonua and Suaia Matagi, as Trinity failed to get out of the blocks at all.

Kenny Edwards, Paul McShane and Greg Eden, for his 100th Tigers try, added the gloss to a dominant performance.

Liam Kay's score ensured Wakefield avoided a nilling on home turf.

Both sides came into this derby on the back of Challenge Cup defeats but it was Trinity who had made the better start to the Super League campaign after a tricky start, winning their past three games.

Yet they began and finished sluggishly and were punished by a Tigers side smarting from their meek exit by Hull KR last time out, as Liam Watts and ex-Wakefield forward Joe Westerman took the game to their hosts brutally.

Fonua took a tip-on bounce pass to crash through and score, while Matagi used his raw power to blast over from short range.

Cas turned on the style in the second-half with total ascendancy, particularly when Kenny Edwards stepped his way over brilliantly, although McShane's try was a gift from sloppy play at the back.

Eden's score was from a perfect rainbow pass to the left, as was Kay's score from Mason Lino's floater to the right for Trinity, one rare moment of quality on an otherwise tough night for Willie Poching's team.

Wakefield coach Willie Poching:

"We came into this game feeling quite fresh. We had one training session where we looked sharp. I'm disappointed because we were clearly second best tonight in a lot of areas.

"They were good and gave us a bit of a lesson, one we have to learn from and learn from quickly. Probably the biggest is our lack of composure. The performance hurts and the scoreline hurts."

"We've got some people waiting in the wings. There will be some changes."

Castleford coach Lee Radford:

"I'm just pleased with how we responded. I thought we started really well which we needed to do after last week. To get a response like that is credit to the group.

"It was a grindy game I love those type of games. When we needed to bunker down, we did and when opportunities arose, we took them."

On Greg Eden: "He's got a phenomenal record. He needs half a chance and usually puts it away. He's also a danger running laterally and is very good out of back field for us as well."

Wakefield: Jowitt; Kay, Lyne, Hall, Johnstone; Gaskell, Lino; Arona, Hood, Tanginoa, Ashurst, Pitts, Crowther

Interchanges: Bowes, Whitbread, Adebiyi, Battye

Castleford: Evalds; Olpherts, Mamo, Fonua, Eden; Trueman, O'Brien; Watts, McShane, Griffin, Edwards, Milner, Westerman

Interchanges: Massey, Sutcliffe, Smith, Matagi

Referee: Chris Kendall