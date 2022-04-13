Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

The Halliwell Jones Stadium is home to Warrington Wolves

A men's Rugby League World Cup quarter-final has been moved from Bolton to avoid a clash with a snooker event.

Instead of hosting the World Cup match, the University of Bolton Stadium will welcome the Champion of Champions snooker tournament on 6 November.

The Halliwell Jones Stadium, which has a capacity of 15,200, replaces the 28,000-seater stadium in Bolton.

It is the second quarter-final to be moved after the tournament was pushed back a year over Covid-19 concerns.

The first men's quarter-final match on 5 November was due to be played in Liverpool but was moved to Wigan after Anfield became unavailable on that day.

Four matches will now be played in Warrington, which was already lined up to host three group-stage games.

Jon Dutton, chief executive of RLWC2021, said: "We are clearly disappointed to be losing the University of Bolton Stadium from the quarter-final line-up and I appreciate it is especially frustrating for any supporters who have already bought tickets for this fixture.

"However, we are pleased that the match will now be staged at the Halliwell Jones Stadium and we are very excited to be taking one of the biggest matches of the competition to a first-class rugby league venue."