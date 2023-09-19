David Weetman scored on his debut for Cornwall

Cornwall forward David Weetman has signed a new two-year deal with the League One side.

The 25-year-old moved to the Penryn-based club from French side St Gaudens Bears in May and went on to score four tries in 10 appearances as Cornwall finished ninth with five wins.

Weetman has also agreed to become assistant to head coach Mike Abbott.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here and everything about the club," Weetman told the club website.

"We have got a good group of lads, the backroom staff have been great and the fans too, we must not forget them.

"Signing for two years gives me security that this is my home for the next two years and a platform for me to push on as a player.

"I've always taken a liking to coaching but I have never been able to do it in a professional environment.

"Cornwall have given me the opportunity to help Mike in an assistant's role. It works well for me and, long-term, it will give me experience of coaching at this level."

Abbott added: "David was integral to our great run towards the end of the season when he played big minutes and made big contributions.

"That's why his coaching role makes sense because what he will be asking the players to do is nothing he hasn't done himself.

"Any club needs leaders like that for others to follow and we are confident that David will do an excellent job.

"It was no secret that other clubs wanted him but for us to keep David, for the next two years, to assist me as well, really shows where Cornwall are going as a club."