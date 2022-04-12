Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Half-back Mikey Lewis signed a four-year deal with Hull KR last November

Hull KR half-back Mikey Lewis will be unavailable for six to eight weeks with an ankle injury.

The 20-year-old ruptured ligaments in the second half of the Robins' 34-10 Challenge Cup quarter-final win over Castleford Tigers on Friday and will require surgery.

Lewis has scored five tries in seven league appearances this season.

Hull KR face host rivals Hull FC on Friday in the Super League, ahead of a trip to Toulouse on Monday.