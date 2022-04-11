Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Field hat-trick sends Wigan into Challenge Cup semi-finals

Betfred Challenge Cup men's semis and women's final Venue: Elland Road, Leeds Date: Saturday, 7 May Coverage: Live on BBC One and BBC Two, iPlayer and app, commentary on BBC local radio and on BBC Sport

Holders St Helens will play Wigan Warriors in the men's Challenge Cup semi-finals on Saturday, 7 May, live on BBC One with kick-off at 14:30 BST.

The second men's semi, involving Huddersfield Giants and Hull KR, will be at 17:00 on BBC Two, as part of a triple-header of games at Elland Road.

Kicking the day off is the final of the Women's Challenge Cup, with build-up under way from 11:30 on BBC Two.

Both women's semi-finals will be shown on the BBC red button on 24 April.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the home of Premier League football giants Spurs, is the venue for the final on Saturday, 28 May.

The triple-header format is now in its third year, having started at the University of Bolton Stadium in 2019, and continued with last year's event at Leigh in front of a limited-size crowd.

With restrictions now lifted the home of Leeds United can host a full capacity crowd for the event, which will feature all three games on the same day.

"Elland Road is no stranger to Rugby League drama and all the ingredients are in place for another memorable occasion," Rugby Football League chief commercial officer Mark Foster said.

"Four men's teams will be giving everything they have to become the first rugby league sides to play at the iconic Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while we could see a record crowd for a domestic women's fixture."