Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final: Wigan v St Helens Venue: Elland Road, Leeds Date: Saturday, 7 May Kick-off: TBC Coverage: Live on BBC One, iPlayer and app, radio commentary from BBC Radio Manchester and BBC Radio Merseyside, live text on BBC Sport website and app

Wigan Warriors are relishing the chance to take on reigning Super League champions and rivals St Helens in both the Easter derby and May's Challenge Cup semi-final, says boss Matt Peet.

Sunday's cup draw paired the two clubs for the 7 May triple-header event at Leeds United's Elland Road.

However, first up is Friday's derby - the first of the 2022 season so far.

"I don't think there's ever been a 'dress rehearsal' on a Good Friday," head coach Peet joked to BBC Sport.

"We know what we're stepping into, we're going to make a conscious effort to enjoy this week.

"We know we're going to the best team, not just this season but for the last five or so.

"So we're looking forward to it, we'll find out where we are but we're going to compete with a quality team and a chance to revel in the occasion."

Wigan's defensive determination

Saints' only loss in league and cup this season has been against Toulouse, an anomaly in an otherwise perfect record for the Challenge Cup holders and reigning champions, who are bidding for a fourth-successive title.

Wigan too have just the one defeat, coincidentally also in France but against Catalans Dragons, an equally uncharacteristic 28-0 loss.

While much has been written and spoken about the attacking threats of Jai Field, Bevan French and halves Cade Cust and Tommy Leuluai, it is the defence that has also set Wigan apart in 2022.

They limited a Wakefield side that had won four in a row to just one try in Sunday's cup tie, and they will need all of their resolve to keep out a free-scoring Saints - who in the league average just short of 30 points per game.

"What we've shown this and in the past few seasons is that we can absorb pressure," Peet said.

"We don't have many people who think about giving in, and when you combine that with the talent we have, you're always in with a chance.

"We know that we're going to spend large periods coming out of our own end, getting whacked, and we've got to enjoy those moments, stick together and hopefully come through the other side.

"I have a lot of admiration for the St Helens team, the way they go about things and it's built on a lot of homegrown talent, hard work and there are no shortcuts.

"So if you want to go and compete, you have to match them for work ethic first and foremost."