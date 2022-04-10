Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Montoya's comment was picked up by in-game audio

North Queensland Cowboys say there is "no place for hurtful or divisive language in our game" after Warriors winger Marcelo Montoya used a homophobic slur.

Montoya has apologised after making the comment to Cowboys winger Kyle Feldt in a match between their sides on Friday.

The NRL said external-link said the comment was picked up by in-game audio and Montoya was referred to its judiciary.

"The Warriors have already entered an early guilty plea," added the NRL.

"We were extremely disappointed to learn a homophobic slur was used by an opposing player during our match against the Warriors on Friday night," said Cowboys chief executive Jeff Reibel. external-link

"There is absolutely no place for hurtful or divisive language in our game.

"As a member of Pride in Sport Australia, the Cowboys are committed to being a club who promotes diversity and inclusion for all."

Warriors chief executive Cameron George said: external-link "Both Marcelo and the club are extremely apologetic for the offence this has caused. It was unacceptable.

"Marcelo accepts responsibility and knows there's no place for such behaviour both in the game and in society generally."