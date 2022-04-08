Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Bevan French played for the first time in 10 months when he featured in the Hull win

Betfred Challenge Cup: Wakefield v Wigan Venue: Be Well Support Stadium Date: Sunday, 10 April Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two, iPlayer and sport app, commentary from BBC local radio and live text from BBC Sport

Bevan French's long-awaited return to Wigan Warriors duty off the bench last week in the win over Hull FC was fairly low-key for a player used to producing fireworks in cherry and white.

His second-half introduction for Liam Marshall was an understated cameo spent on the wing.

Yet, after the most arduous of 10-month absences, in which he had injury, rehabilitation and family bereavement to cope with, the 26-year-old is just happy to be back involved.

"It's been a long process," said French. "I've played rugby league all my life so to have such an extended period away was just hard.

"I was so glad to be out there in front of my home crowd. It was a special night and I had a warm welcome from the fans - since I've been back everyone's been really supportive."

The mental challenge of recovery

Having had surgery in the northern hemisphere, Wigan allowed Tingha-born French to return to his native Australia to be with family.

It was while the former Parramatta outside-back was home that his mother became ill, and sadly died in January.

Understandably, it was a huge shock and a lot to process, while all the while battling to regain fitness after a long lay-off.

"I had family things going on which mentally made me question playing rugby league," French told BBC Radio Manchester.

"I just wanted to be around family more, and we had lockdown for six weeks.

"It was more of a mental battle than a physical one, but getting back out there was really important."

Cup provides important focus

French's goal now is to get back to his best, and challenge the impressive Jai Field for a full-back spot, after his team-mate's remarkable nine-try start to the campaign.

The prospect of silverware also comes into focus sharply this weekend, as Wigan travel to Wakefield in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals - one of two major trophies up for grabs that the Cherry and Whites are striving to win back.

French has played in a Grand Final, albeit behind closed doors, and the prospect of big crowds at showpiece occasions is another incentive to progress.

"It's exciting - there aren't many games left to win this competition," said French.

"Wigan haven't won the Challenge Cup for a while, and there have been people in this squad who are real leaders and they haven't won it either, so we've spoken about the importance of that."