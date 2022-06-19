Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Wales were playing their first international since November 2018

Mid-season international France (12) 34 Tries: Garcia, Goudemand, Pelissier, Jullien, Escare, Bousquet Goals: Mourgue 2, Escare 3 Wales (0) 10 Tries: Butt, Grant Goal: Fozard

France scored six tries as rusty Wales were outclassed in their first game in nearly four years in Albi.

Benjamin Garcia's try gave France the lead before Mickael Goudemand's close-range score, both converted by Arthur Mourgue, made it 12-0 at half-time.

France scored again through Eloi Pelissier and although Mike Butt got Wales on the scoresheet, the hosts pulled away through Benjamin Jullien.

Morgan Escare and Julian Bousquet tries continued France's dominance.

Escare had taken over the kicking and finished with three goals to add to his try.

Dalton Grant added a late consolation for the Welsh, finishing off a good move after Elliot Kear and Will Evans had created space.

Wales went into the game in Albi having not played since November 2018, when they beat Ireland to qualify for this year's postponed Rugby League World Cup in England.

Head coach John Kear named six debutants in Wales' match-day squad, with Evans, Luis Roberts and Bailey Antrobus starting, while Lewis Hulme, Tom Hopkins and Luke Thomas were on the bench.

At the other end of the scale, captain Rhys Williams became Wales' most capped men's international - his 31st appearance for his country moving the Salford Red Devils winger ahead of Jordan James and Ian Watson.

Williams already holds the record for most tries scored by a Welshman at men's senior level, with 22.

Regan Grace was not included having only recently returned to the St Helens side following injury, while Gil Dudson was unavailable.

Twins Connor and Curtis Davies, who both play for Workington Town, made the match-day side - with Curtis starting and Connor filling the final interchange spot alongside the three debutants.

France: Escare, Marcon, Romano, Laguerre, Yaha, Mourgue, Rouge; Navarette, Da Costa, Bousquet, Jullien, Seguier, Garcia.

Interchange: Pelissier, Dezaria, Sangare, Goudemand.

Wales: Michael Butt (Swinton Lions), Dalton Grant (London Broncos), Will Evans (Whitehaven), Luis Roberts (Leigh Centurions), Rhys Williams (Salford Red Devils), Matty Fozard (Widnes Vikings), Elliot Kear (Bradford Bulls), Anthony Walker (Bradford Bulls), Curtis Davies (Workington Town), Ben Evans (Bradford Bulls), Bailey Antrobus (York City Knights), Chester Butler (Huddersfield Giants), Joe Burke (West Wales Raiders).

Interchange: Connor Davies (Workington Town), Lewis Hulme (Widnes Vikings), Tom Hopkins (Barrow Raiders), Luke Thomas (Warrington Wolves).