Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

John Kear has been Wales RL head coach since 2014

Wales' Rugby League men's senior side will play their first game in nearly four years when they face France in June.

John Kear's side will travel to Albi on Sunday, June 19.

Wales have not played since November 2018, when they beat Ireland to qualify for the Rugby League World Cup.

The World Cup will be held in England later this year after being postponed for 12 months due to the pandemic.

"As we've not played as a team for a number of years now, I see this as essential preparation for the World Cup against formidable opposition," head coach Kear said.

"The game will be a tremendous challenge, it's away from home and it'll really test our metal to see what we need to work on to improve for the World Cup.

"We'll have a good team out - as it's a free weekend we can select from all who are available from Super League."