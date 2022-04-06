Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jai Field has been outstanding in 2022 with nine tries in eight games

Australian full-back Jai Field has signed a new two-year deal with Super League side Wigan Warriors, with the option of a third year.

The 24-year-old has scored nine tries in eight games this term, having been limited to just four appearances in 2021 because of injury.

Field has established himself at full-back in Bevan French's absence, and leads the 2022 Man of Steel rankings.

"It was an easy decision, I'm really enjoying my time here," Field said. external-link

"The boys, the club, the staff - everything is great. Rugby is a funny game. You can be at two ends of the spectrum really quickly.

"Last year we all know what happened but it's pleasing to have the start I've had so far."