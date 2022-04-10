Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jai Field opened the scoring for Wigan with the first of his three tries

Betfred Challenge Cup Wakefield (6) 6 Try: Murphy Goal: Jowitt Wigan (12) 36 Tries: Field 3, Havard, Hardaker, Farrell Goals: Hardaker 6

Jai Field scored a hat-trick as Wigan overcame a spirited Wakefield to set up a Challenge Cup semi-final with holders St Helens.

Trinity dominated early on but Wigan went ahead when Field raced clear.

Lewis Murphy replied with a stunning diving effort but Ethan Havard crashed over to give Warriors a half-time lead.

Wigan eased clear after the break as Field scored at either end of the half on top of tries from Zak Hardaker and Liam Farrell.

In the other semi-final Huddersfield Giants will play Hull KR. Both ties will take place at Elland Road, Leeds, on 7 May as part of a triple header with the women's Challenge Cup final.

More to follow.

Wakefield: Jowitt, Kay, Lyne, Hall, Murphy, Gaskell, Lino, Arona, Hood, Tanginoa, Pitts, Ashurst, Batchelor.

Interchanges: Whitbread, Bowes, Battye, Crowther.

Wigan: Field, Thornley, Hardaker, Bibby, French, Cust, Leuluai, Singleton, Powell, Partington, Farrell, Bateman, Smithies.

Interchanges: Mago, Byrne, Havard, Shorrocks

Referee: J Child.