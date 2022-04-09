Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Huddersfield Giants last reached the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup in 2012, when they were defeated by eventual winners Warrington Wolves

Betfred Challenge Cup Huddersfield (16) 24 Tries: Leutele, McQueen, Lolohea Goals: Lolohea 6 Hull FC (6) 16 Tries: Ma'u, Savelio, McIntosh Goals: Gale 2

Huddersfield Giants reached the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup for the first time in 10 years as they defeated Hull FC.

Ricky Leutele and Chris McQueen went over for the hosts either side of Manu Ma'u's initial response for Hull.

Andre Savelio pulled the visitors back after the break but Tui Lolohea converted his own try soon after.

Darnell McIntosh scored a late try for Hull but it was too little too late as the hosts went through.

Leutele powered over the line at the corner despite Hull's best efforts to hold him up after some good work from Theo Fages in the build-up.

Ma'u responded just under 20 minutes later when he pounced on to Josh Reynolds' grubber kick which had wrong-footed the Giants' defence.

But McQueen scored his seventh try of the season just before the break as he worked onto a fabulous kick in to goal from Lolohea to extend the Giants' advantage.

Lolohea got a try of his own after the break as Huddersfield stretched out a 10-point lead, with his kicking contributing to that comfortable cushion.

McIntosh's late score was not enough to inspire a frantic late comeback however, as Giants coach Ian Watson targets his second Challenge Cup final in three seasons having led Salford to the showpiece event in 2020.

Huddersfield: Lolohea, Golding, Cudjoe, Leutele, Senior, Cogger, Fages, Hill, Levi, Wilson, Jones, McQueen, Yates.

Interchanges: Greenwood, Ikahihifo, Lawrence, English.

Hull FC: Connor, Swift, Vulikijapani, Griffin, McIntosh, Lovadua, Gale, Sao, Houghton, Satae, Ma'u, Savelio, Brown.

Interchanges: Reynolds, Evans, Fash, Johnstone.

Referee: L. Moore.