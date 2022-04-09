Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tommy Makinson kicked all but one of his attempts at goal for St Helens against Catalans Dragons

Betfred Challenge Cup Catalans (10) 20 Tries: Yaha 2, Dudson, Davies Goals: Mourgue 2 St Helens (20) 36 Tries: Welsby, Dodd, Percival, Knowles, Norman, Batchelor Goals: Makinson 6

Challenge Cup holders St Helens coasted to victory against Catalans Dragons to seal their place in the semi-finals.

Fouad Yaha got the hosts going but tries from Jack Welsby, Lewis Dodd and Mark Percival within six minutes tipped the game in St Helens' favour.

Gil Dudson gave the Dragons hope after Curtis Sironen's yellow card but Morgan Knowles re-established Saints' control.

Yaha kept the tie open with his second try but Dan Norman and Joe Batchelor crossed to send Saints through.

More to follow.

Catalans: Napa, McIlorum, Dudson, Jullien, McMeeken, Garcia, Drinkwater, Pearce, Yaha, May, Romano, Davies, Tomkins.

Interchanges: Mourgue, Chan, Dezaria, Kasiano.

St Helens: Welsby, Hopoate, Hurrell, Percival, Makinson, Lomax, Dodd, Walmsley, Roby, Lees, Batchelor, Sironen, Knowles.

Interchanges: Lussick, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Paasi, Norman.

Sin-bin: Sironen (31)

Referee: C. Kendall.