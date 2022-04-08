Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Hull KR's Elliot Minchella scores his second try against Castleford

Betfred Challenge Cup Hull KR (12) 34 Tries: Minchella 2, Hall, Milnes, Wood, Abdull Goals: Coote 5 Castleford (10) 10 Tries: Eden 2 Goals: O'Brien

Elliot Minchella scored two early tries to help send Hull KR to their first Challenge Cup semi-final in seven years with victory against Castleford Tigers.

Lachlan Coote converted both of Minchella's efforts before Greg Eden responded with a brace of tries of his own to make it 12-10 at the break.

Ryan Hall added Rovers' third try early in a physically demanding second half.

Rowan Milnes, Sam Wood and Jordan Abdull tries then completed the win against last season's beaten finalists.

The Robins are the first side into the semi-final draw, having last reached the final four of the competition in 2015 when they went on to lose the Wembley decider 50-0 to Leeds Rhinos.

Minchella twice ran on to grubber kicks from Milnes to score before the break, with his second coming after the forward had another effort ruled out for a knock-on over the line.

Kenny Edwards then sent Eden over in the corner in the 26th minute, with the winger touching down again after linking up with Jordan Turner soon after.

In a frantic start to the second half the hosts were temporarily without Greg Richards and Abdull because of head injury assessments and then lost Mikey Lewis with an ankle problem.

The Robins managed to reshuffle and survived a spell of pressure before Hall added a third try.

Castleford then lost Turner to an arm injury before Milnes added a decisive fourth score and Wood and Abdull blew the scoreline out late on.

Hull KR: Coote, Keinhorst, Wood, Kenny-Dowall, Hall, Lewis, Milnes, Maher, Parcell, King, Halton, Linnett, Minchella.

Interchanges: Abdull, Storton, Litten, Richards.

Castleford: Evalds, Eden, Turner, Mamo, Faraimo, Trueman, O'Brien, Westerman, Edwards, Griffin, Massey, McShane, Smith.

Interchanges: Watts, Milner, Fonua, Matagi.

Referee: R. Hicks.