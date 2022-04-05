Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Josh Charnley has scored eight tries in five Super League appearances this season

Warrington Wolves have said they "strongly condemn" the abuse directed at winger Josh Charnley on social media during their defeat at Hull KR.

The club say an 18-year-old man and 21-year-old woman have been issued with "long-term" bans.

As part of the Rugby Football League's 'Tackle it' campaign, a meeting has been arranged with Charnley and the man involved.

Warrington have won three and lost four of their league games this year.

They said in a statement: "As a club, we are all disappointed and hurting from recent results and performances, but there is a line that must never be crossed when targeting our players and staff online.

"They are human beings with families who also see and suffer from the abuse.

"The club are fully supportive of Josh who has understandably been affected by the comments."

England international Charnley, 30, has scored eight tries in five league appearances this season.