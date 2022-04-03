Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

George Lawler has made six Super League appearances this season

Castleford Tigers back-rower George Lawler has been banned for three matches.

The 26-year-old has been charged with a Grade C dangerous throw in Friday's Super League win over Toulouse.

Victory over the French side gave Lee Radford's team just their second league win of the campaign.

Lawler, who joined from Hull KR in the off-season, will miss games against his former side in the Challenge Cup and Wakefield and Leeds in the league.