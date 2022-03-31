Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Sadiq Adebiyi (right) is a practicing Muslim and his current club Wakefield signed the charter

The Rugby Football League has joined three of its clubs - Wakefield, Warrington and London Broncos - in signing the Muslim athletes charter.

The charter was designed to encourage participation by Muslim athletes in respective sports that sign up.

It includes support on how to support those of faith in their involvement.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club, the Welsh Football Association and Middlesex County Cricket Club have also signed up.

Last month the RFL ran workshops to help staff understand the challenges faced by players and staff who must fast during the period of Ramadan, and special gift packs were created to offer nutritional advice.

"Muslim athletes contribute a huge amount to various sports globally both on and off the field, including significantly to rugby league," said RFL inclusion lead Ben Abberstein.

"By being the first national governing body in England to sign the Muslim athletes charter, the RFL is sending a positive message to the game and to the wider sporting world of the importance of ensuring that we create a truly inclusive environment for all."