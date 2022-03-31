Harry Newman: Leeds Rhinos centre out for 12 weeks after hamstring surgery
Leeds Rhinos centre Harry Newman has been ruled out for 12 weeks after undergoing hamstring surgery.
The 22-year-old suffered the injury in the win at Wakefield on 3 March, his only appearance this season.
Interim head coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan described Newman as "world class" and his absence was "a massive blow".
"Harry's the type of player you want to build the Leeds Rhinos on. He is a foundational character and player," he told BBC Radio Leeds.
"He is world class, came through our system and is super enthusiastic. It's really disappointing.
"I think he's been a victim of his own physical success but it's all part of his journey. I've told him that the process will make him a more rounded and refined player.
"It's a massive blow."
The Rhinos, who have won just once in Super League this season, host leaders St Helens on Friday.