Hull KR are now a place below Warrington Wolves in the Super League table following their victory

Betfred Super League Hull KR (20) 34 Tries: Halton, Hall 2, Coote, Keinhorst, Lewis, Litten Goals: Coote 3 Warrington (6) 18 Tries: Mata'utia, Williams, Thewlis Goals: Widdop 3

Hull KR ran in seven tries to cap off a well-earned Super League win as they consigned Warrington Wolves to a fifth-straight defeat.

Frankie Halton touched down for the hosts inside five minutes, with Ryan Hall adding to their lead soon after.

Lachlan Coote added their third and teed up Jimmy Keinhorst with a grubber kick before Mikey Lewis' score.

Jez Litten padded out KR's lead before George Williams and Josh Thewlis ran in two second-half tries for the Wire.

Defeat for Warrington continues their losing run as they struggle for form under Daryl Powell, with the visitors winning just three times this season.

Prior to the trip to Craven Park, Powell issued a scathing assessment of his side's performance in their Challenge Cup defeat by Wakefield, but they started poorly against KR.

The match was delayed by 15 minutes due to traffic on the M62 prior to kick-off, but KR made up for lost time as Halton went over within the first few minutes.

A difficult first half saw KR take in a 20-6 lead, while the Wire had Joe Bullock sent to the bin on the verge of the hooter.

There was a better showing from the visitors in the second half, with Williams and Thewlis inspiring hope, but Hull KR held out for a valuable two points that moved them up to eighth, a place below Warrington.

Hull KR: Coote, Keinhorst, Wood, Kenny-Dowall, Hall, Lewis, Milnes, Garratt, Parcell, King, Halton, Linnett, Minchella.

Interchanges: Storton, Litten, Sims, Maher.

Warrington: Thewlis, Charnley, Mata'Utia, King, Wrench, Widdop, Williams, Mulhern, D. Clark, Cooper, Currie, Holmes, Hughes.

Interchanges: Philbin, Bullock, Walker, Magoulias.

Referee: Liam Moore.