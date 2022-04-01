Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Castleford's most recent Super League win came against Hull FC on 6 March

Betfred Super League Castleford (20) 32 Tries: Eden, Evalds, Milner, Mamo, Watts Goals: O'Brien 6 Toulouse (0) 6 Tries: Gigot Goals: Hankinson

Castleford Tigers registered their second Super League win of the season as they comfortably defeated Toulouse Olympique.

Greg Eden got the hosts off the mark, and Niall Evalds and Adam Milner extended their lead before the break.

Jake Mamo and Liam Watts went over in the second half as Castleford continued their dominance over the French side.

Tony Gigot ran in a late consolation as Toulouse avoided being nilled. However, they were well beaten by the Tigers.

The result was Cas's second win this term in Super League and first since beating Hull FC on 6 March, but is their second win in succession after they beat Leeds Rhinos in the Challenge Cup last week.

Toulouse's poor form in Super League continues, as the French side slumped to their sixth defeat from seven matches this season.

This was the first meeting between these two teams in Super League and the visitors got off to a poor start.

Tigers winger Eden crossed early on to move just four points off registering 500 points scored in Super League but it was a fine team performance as they ran in five tries to ease to victory.

Castleford Tigers head coach Lee Radford told BBC Radio Leeds:

"I'm really disappointed to concede the try at the end as the zero would have been fantastic but this had the potential to be a banana skin.

"I don't want to say it was a must win but it had that feel to it which is good. It feels like we're building and going in the right direction.

"To keep the to six and get some points on the board was pleasing."

Castleford: Evalds, Eden, Turner, Mamo, Faraimo, Trueman, O'Brien, Griffin, McShane, Massey, Edwards, Lawler, Westerman.

Interchanges: Watts, Milner, Fonua, Matagi.

Toulouse: Ashall-Bott, Marcon, Armitage, Hankinson, Russell, Gigot, Albert, Sangare, Marion, Navarrete, Dixon, Peyroux, Paulo.

Interchanges: Pelissier, Puech, Garbutt, Cunningham.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths