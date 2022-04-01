Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Catalans have won four of their last six away games against Huddersfield

Catalans Dragons were forced to delay kick-off following "severe transport disruptions' on the way to Friday's scheduled 19:45 game at Huddersfield.

Huddersfield released a statement saying: "Kick-off will be delayed at the John Smith's Stadium.

"The Catalans Dragons have had severe transport disruptions but are now in the UK and on the way to the game.

"We will not therefore kick-off at 7:45pm but will aim for as soon as practical after that."

Huddersfield: Lolohea, I Senior, Leutele, Cudjoe, McGillvary, Cogger, Russell, Hill, Levi, Trout, McQueen, Jones, Yates.

Interchanges: Greenwood, Ikahihifo, Lawrence, Fages.

Catalans Dragons: Tomkins, Davies, Romano, Langi, Yaha, May, Drinkwater, Napa, Garcia, Dudson, Seguier, Chan, McMeeken.

Interchanges:Da Costa, Le Cam, Goudemand, Cozza.

Referee: Tom Grant